Naimal Khawar tops Google’s most searched personalities in Pakistan list

Former Pakistani actress Naimal Khawar has become the most searched person in Pakistan on Google.

The tech giant released its list for most searched people in Pakistan as the year draws to a close.

The Google Trends Year in Search 2019 is based on search terms that had the highest spike in 2019 as compared to the previous year.

The artist was the most trending person in Pakistan this year. She tied the knot with actor Hamza Ali Abbasi in August in Islamabad.

Naimal and Hamza’s wedding was the talk of the town. The couple got married in an intimate and simple nikkah ceremony at a restaurant followed by a reception.

The 25-year-old opted wore her mother’s bridal dress on nikkah and did her own hair and makeup.

Her acting career was brief, she had bid farewell to the showbiz industry after starring in a film and then a drama. The 25-year-old starlet, however, was criticized for leaving acting due to her marriage. She clarified and said, “I left acting 9 months ago and the decision was entirely mine.”

Chocolate Hero Waheed Murad comes in second on the top most searched in the list, following a Google Doodle to honour the late actor on his 81st birthday.

Apart from Naimal, other notable showbiz personalities including actor Alizeh Shah and host Madiha Naqvi also made it to the top 10 searched personalities on Google list.

The list also features cricketers Babar Azam, Asif Ali and Mohammad Amir.

