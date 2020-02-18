Naimal Khawar shares loved-up picture with Hamza Ali Abbasi

Pakistan’s much-loved celebrity couple Naimal Khawar and Hamza Ali Abbasi’s latest photo is breaking the internet.

The artist took to Instagram to share a loved-up photo of the couple, taken at her sister Fizza Khawar’s nikkah in Islamabad.

“If only he had hair on his nikkah, this is what he would look like,” Naimal remarked referring to the Waar actor going bald post-Hajj.

The couple tied the knot in August last year.

The starlet, who started her acting career in 2017, bid adieu to it seven months before her marriage.

Hamza also announced to quit the entertainment industry to embark on a spiritual journey a few months after his marriage.

He now uses social media to express his views on different issues while his wife keeps fans updated by sharing photos.

