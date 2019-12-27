Naimal Khawar, Hamza Ali Abbasi dazzle in festive look

Since Hamza Ali Abbasi bid adieu to the showbiz industry, he has hardly made any public appearance except for at winter weddings.

December is the season of weddings and the crowd-favorite celebrity couple of Naimal and Hamza was recently spotted at multiple weddings.

The two served major couple goals and pictures of them posing for cameras are doing rounds on social media. Their fans have showered love on the photos and are thankful to Naimal for keeping them updated with what the Jawani Phir Nahi Ani is up to.

Meanwhile, Hamza stuck to his favourite colour, black for the majority of these events, his wife is giving us style inspiration by experimenting with her outfits.

Here are the couple’s stunning pictures in festive attires from different events:

