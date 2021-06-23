Naimal Khawar, son pen loving note on Hamza Ali Abbasi’s birthday

Hamza Ali Abbasi is celebrating his first birthday since entering fatherhood and his wife Naimal Khawar Abbasi has made sure that he receives the most adorable wish from their son Mustafa!

Naimal Khawar took to Instagram to share a heartwarming video montage of some special moments between father and son, complete with a note on Mustafa’s behalf. “Happy birthday to the best baba in the world! Thank you for all the love and care you shower on me and my mama,” wrote the 27-year-old former actor turned artist.

She signed the note off with what is presumably their son’s nickname, writing, “We love you to the moon and back. Love, gogo.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Naimal Khawar Abbasi (@naimalkhawarkhan)

The video includes pictures of Hamza playing the guitar for his mini-me as well as videos of them bonding in the most adorable ways! It also includes a picture and video of Hamza and Naimal, and they’re gorgeous, to say the least!

Naimal Khawar and Hamza Ali Abbasi tied the knot in August 2019 and welcomed their first child, son Mustafa, in July of 2020.

