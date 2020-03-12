Naimal Khawar stuns in a traditional yellow outfit

Artist Naimal Khawar wowed fans with her latest post on social media as she donned a yellow attire.

The starlet, who is Hamza Ali Abbasi’s wife, took to Instagram to share photos of her in a traditional bright yellow shalwar kameez.

Naimal is also flaunting braids in the photo and wrote: “Braids solve any bad hair day.”

Fans couldn’t help but praise the charming actress’ look as she can be seen relaxing and breathing in a convivial environment surrounded by giant trees and plants.

She is the most searched person on Google in 2019 and enjoys a massive following of 1.1 million on Instagram. The photo received more than 100,00 likes.

Naimal got married to Hamza in August 2019. A few months after his marriage, the Waar actor quit the showbiz industry to embark on a spiritual journey.

