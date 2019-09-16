Naimal Khawar’s beauty secrets that keep her skin glowing

Actress Naimal Khawar looked like a radiant bride on her wedding and people can’t stop gushing over her flawless skin. The actress revealed her secrets of achieving a glowy and healthy skin.

Skincare and beauty go hand in hand. Having a regularly followed skincare routine is the best thing you can do for your skin to keep it healthy and active.

Khawar talks about her skincare routine and gave tips in a dated video. Here are some tips from her:

1.Drink lots of water

The actress shared she consumes a lot of water to keep her skin hydrated. Consuming an adequate amount of water every day gives you a fresh, soft and glowing skin. “Girls, you need to start drinking lots of water, atleast two litres per day,” she suggested.

2. Avoid caffeine

Tea or coffee lovers will have to say goodbye to caffeine or cut down their consumption. “I really feel it dries out skin. So, yes girls I am sorry but you need to reduce your chai and coffee intake,” she added. According to a study, coffee can stress out your skin and you might breakout.

3. Moisturise your skin

No matter the season, moisturising is essential for beautiful skin. The starlet shared “I literally moisturise my skin after every five minutes. ” She suggested to invest in a good moisturiser as it will make a lot of difference to the skin.

4. Remove makeup timely

You have to get rid of all that makeup before you go to bed. Else, it can cause extensive damage to your skin during the night and clog pores resulting in acne. “Remove all that makeup timely that you wear. What you do is, invest in a good makeup remover,” she said.

5. Invest in good oils for skin

As you take care of your skin everyday, essential oils will ensure your skin maintains a healthy glow. The artist suggested to massage oils on skin “Buy a good almond, coconut and olive oil. Massage that on your skin as well. I always ask my mother to get organic oils for me. They are easily available,” she said.

