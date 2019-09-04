Naltar master plan to be designed in collaboration with PAF: CM GB

Chief Minister Gilgit-Baltistan Hafiz Hafeez-ur-Rehman says Naltar Master Plan would be designed in collaboration with Pakistan Air Force (PAF).

This he said while talking to Air Martial Jawad Saeed who along with officers delegation called on Chief Minister in Gilgit, Radio Pakistan reported.

Chief Minister praised decision for setting up of ever first Pakistan Air Force selection center in Gilgit besides arranging international marathon race competitions in GB annually.

Chief Minister assured that the Provincial Government will extend all possible support to PAF.

Earlier on August 21, Managing Director Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) Aon Abbas Buppi called on Governor Gilgit-Baltistan Raja Jalal Hussain Maqpoon in Islamabad.

He gave away briefing to the Governor about the performance of PBM for welfare and betterment of deserving people in Gilgit-Baltistan.

