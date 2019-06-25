Nandipur case: Verdict on acquittal plea of Babar Awan, others today

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court will announce today (Tuesday) its verdict on applications of five accused, including Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Babar Awan, seeking acquittal in the Nandipur power project reference.

Accountability Judge Muhammad Arshad Malik will pronounce the verdict. He had reserved the ruling after conclusion of arguments of defence counsel and lawyers representing the accused persons.

It is noteworthy that the judge had reserved his verdict on an application of the former law minister earlier this year but it was deferred on a number of occasions for some reasons.

In his application seeking acquittal under section 256-K of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), Dr Babar Awan had stated the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had placed on record entire record of the case comprising of 9 volumes.

Besides, he added, key witnesses belonging to ministries of energy, cabinet division and law and justice had testified in the case. He said there is not a shred of evidence that could show his involvement in any delay or negligence in the Nandipur case.

He, therefore, pleaded that he be exonerated from all charges levelled against him in the case.

