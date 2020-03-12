English model and actress Naomi Campbell has taken next-level safety precautions amid coronavirus scare.

The I Feel Pretty actor went on full protection mode as she was spotted at the airport to catch her flight.

She took to social media to share photos of herself travelling in a full hazmat suit, complete with goggles, a surgical mask and pink rubber gloves to keep herself germ-free during her airport routine.

“Safety First NEXT LEVEL,” the 49-year-old wrote.

Safety First NEXT LEVEL. Full video coming on my YouTube soon… https://t.co/SvAI1Ttmm8 pic.twitter.com/XcgHJKEhcf — Naomi Campbell (@NaomiCampbell) March 11, 2020

Naomi shared safety measures one must take before flying with her fans in a YouTube video she posted last year.

She uses antibacterial wipes to sanitize her seat, TV screen, tray table, headrest, armrest, overhead bins and anything that may possibly be carrying germs.

“This is what I do on every plane I get on. “I do not care what people think of me. It’s my health and it makes me feel better,” she said.

Covering her seat with a blanket and wearing a surgical mask while up in the air is a part of the model’s routine whenever she travels even. She has been taking all these necessary measures even before the coronavirus outbreak.

“No matter what plane you take, private or commercial, as the plane descends, people start coughing and sneezing, and the coughing and sneezing makes me … I just can’t. So this is my protection from people’s coughing and sneezing.”

“I mean, as much as I travel, I should get sick so much more with colds and stuff and I’m blessed that I don’t, and I really think that this helps me, my little routine,” she added.

