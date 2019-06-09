Slain youth NaqeebUllah Mehsud’s father categorically rejected the movements started in his son’s name and labeled them a ‘foreign agenda’ to destabilize and sabotage peace initiatives undertaken by the government and the Law Enforcement Agencies of Pakistan, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Naqeeb’s father said that some people have been busy politicising the murder of his son and he would not condone the act under any circumstance.

He further stated that some people have been raising funds in the name of his son’s heinous murder and playing on the emotions of the naive, although he has nothing to do with the fund raising campaigns.

“I have complete faith in the Justice system and the courts of Pakistan,” added the bereaved father.

He further stated that he has seen cases being dragged till an extended amount of time but he could see the resolution of his son’s murder case within an year.

The anti-terror courts have rejected bail pleas of the prime accused, Rao Anwar, revealed Naqeeb’s father.

“Those speaking up against the Pakistan Armed Forces are against the state of Pakistan, I show complete faith in the presence of the Armed Forces in and around our areas and the tribal region,” added Naqeeb’s father.

“I reject the slogan of Lar-o-Bar, such sloganeering is against the state. This is not your’s or mine, Pakistan is for and of everyone,” emphasized Naqeeb’s father.

Naqeeb’s father acknowledged development projects that have been undertaken by the Armed Forces in the region and the fight they put up against miscreants to restore peace to the land, in closing he said that if people forego politics and stand with their armed forces then no one can defeat Pakistan.

According to the prosecution, Naqeebullah was killed along with three others, Sabir, Nazar Jan and Ishaq, in a fake encounter in Shah Latif Town on January 13, 2018.

