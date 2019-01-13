Naqeebullah’s father rules out compromise, demands justice   

ISLAMABAD: The father of Naqeebullah Mehsud, the Waziristan youth who was gunned dead in an alleged fake police encounter by former SSP of Malir Rao Anwar, on Sunday ruled out any compromise or deal and demanded justice.

Talking to journalists, Haji Khan Muhammad, the father of Naqeebullah, said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa had visited his home and assured him of justice.

He hopped that PM Imran Khan and the independent judiciary would take the culprits, involved in his son’s murder, to task.

Khan Muhammad said that Naqeebullah is still alive and asserted that he must be given justice.

Earlier, an anti-terrorism court (ATC), on January 7, had adjourned the hearing of a case pertaining to the killing of Naqeebullah Mehsud in a ‘staged’ encounter till January 30.

The former Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Rao Anwar and other co-accused in the case appeared before the court on January 7. The lawyers from both sides had completed their arguments over the bail plea of 10 accused involved in the murder case.

However the court had reserved its judgment on the bail plea and adjourned the hearing till January 30. The verdict on the bail plea of 10 suspects nominated in the case would be announced on January 16.

On January 13, Rao Anwar had claimed to have shot dead four members of the defunct Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in an encounter near Shah Latif Town in Karachi.

Family members of one of the killed terror suspects, Naqeebullah Mehsud, claimed that he was killed in a fake encounter, triggering widespread public outrage.

Comments

comments