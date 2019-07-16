Narco-trade continues unbridled in Karachi, arrested trafficker disclosed

KARACHI: A man involved in drug business has exposed huge dirty money and quantity of the consignments changing hands between the people involved in narco-trade in the port city, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Sabir Shah, a drug trafficker, was arrested by the F.B. Industrial Area Police while supplying one maund (40-KG) of hashish near Sohrab Goth in Karachi.

In an investigation report, received by the ARY News, the accused informed the police that he had came to the area with two others in a Prado car, to supply hashish consignment to the buyer.

“My accomplices fled from the scene when the police conducted raid,” he told the investigators.

He said he was working for last three years for two drug dealers, Ubaid and Rehmat, to supply narcotics.

“(Before the arrest), 20 days’ ago I supplied 10 kilograms of drugs at Shireen Jinnah Colony of Karachi,” he said.

He also disclosed that in the month of Ramazan, he had supplied 10 KG hashish in Patel Para locality.

While shedding light on the drug network in the city, accused Sabir disclosed that Juma Gul alias Qari Munashiat Farosh works as a watermelon Sharbat vendor in city.

All kinds of narcotics reach from Quetta to be supplied in various parts of Karachi, he said.

“I earn 40,000 to 50,000 rupees on supply of each consignment of drugs,” he added.

