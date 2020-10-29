2293 kg narcotics worth US$79 million recovered in raids: ANF

RAWALPINDI: Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) in Pakistan said on Thursday it carried out a total of 16 raids across the country recovering a total of 2293 kg of narcotics, ARY News reported.

The narcotics watchdog claimed it detained in all its raids 15 alleged drug peddlers that it said were involved in the notorious business.

Sharing its collective national data for the raids and intelligence-based operations carried out since the last update, the anti-drug authority said it impounded eight cars allegedly involved the illicit trade of drug smuggling.

Out of total 2293 Kg seized by the authority across the country, 26 kg were heroin while 2257 kg comprised marijuana, the ANF spokesperson told media.

He added that a collective seven kg of opium was also recovered in the raids while two kg of infamous ice, too, was captured from the alleged smugglers and peddlers.

The authority spokesperson said the total drugs detained amount for more than US$79 million if sold in the market where its traded.

READ: ANF recovers 18kg heroin concealed in CNG cylinder of vehicle

Earlier this month, the ANF Intelligence Wing, following up on a tip-off, recovered 18kg of heroin from a vehicle in Islamabad.

According to the authority statement, the action was taken near Toll Plaza at Islamabad motorway. During the search of the vehicle packets of heroin concealed in the CNG cylinder were recovered.

Three persons including a woman travelling in the vehicle were taken into custody. Furthermore, it was learned that accused were use to selling narcotics in Lahore, Faisalabad and Sialkot.

