Narcotics case: Sanaullah to be produced before court today

LAHORE: The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) will produce Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab president Rana Sanaullah before a judicial magistrate in a drug case on Tuesday (today), ARY News reported.

Sanaullah among six accused will be produced before the court amid strict security following expiry of their 14-day physical remand. The other suspects include, Akram, Umar Farooq, Amir Rustam, Usman Ahmed and Sibtain Khan, said the sources. Rana Sanaullah had been arrested for possessing a large quantity of drugs in his vehicle on July 1.

Sources privy to the matter said that ANF had decided to expand the scope of investigations into the drug smuggling case.

Earlier on July 15, a five-member team of the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) had quizzed Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab president Rana Sanaullah in a case pertaining to recovery of drugs from his car.

The ANF team, under the stewardship of a grade-20 officer of the force, had interrogated Sanaullah inside the District Jail Lahore. He was questioned about the alleged recovery of a huge quantity of heroin from his vehicle.

Sources had said that the PML-N leader was not cooperating with the probe team.

