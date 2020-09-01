NEW DELHI: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was roasted on social media by millions of Indians for his monthly ‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio address where he disregarded students’ crisis and spoke on dogs and toys.

The video of the address when released on Monday the official YouTube channel of the ruling political party, Bharatiya Janata Party, collected over 950,000 dislikes against 245,000 likes.

The users, mostly university students vented about the examinations that were supposed to be postponed amid coronavirus but their apex court intervened and upheld the circular by universities announcing to promote students without exams.

90% of the audience disliked Narendra Modi’s #MannKiBaat video.,

This is the beginning, if the #JEENEET examinations are not postponed, the Modi Government will have to face further losses. There is still time @narendramodi ji, correct your mistake.#StudentsDislikePMModi — Gulzeb Ahmed : गुलज़ेब अहमद (@GulzebAhmed) August 31, 2020

Power of Students seen on social media accounts of BJP featuring PM Modi’s #MannKiBaat today. Not late even now Modi ji, postpone exams and give preference to student safety over exams in Covid.#StudentsDislikePMModi#Mann_Ki_Nahi_Student_Ki_Baat #AntiStudentsBJP pic.twitter.com/gWPHNzEhwy — Ganesh Kumar Yadav (@GaneshMPYC) August 30, 2020

Some of the comments on the official YouTube page where the radio address was later published are as follows:

The public, many of which claimed to have voted for Modi, said they regretted their choice and that in the time of multiple crises, all Modi’s address was about dog adoptions and how to make India a toy hub.

“Now I am regretting why my family voted for him in 2019,” commented a user, while another said that Modi should go back to the trade that suits him best, which was selling Chae (Tea).

