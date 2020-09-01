Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Modi’s video gets over 900K dislikes from Indian users

and
Narendra Modi Mann Ki Baat most disliked video Indian users YouTube
Indian PM roasted on YouTube and Twitter for disregarding students' concerns and addressing 'petty' topics.

NEW DELHI: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was roasted on social media by millions of Indians for his monthly ‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio address where he disregarded students’ crisis and spoke on dogs and toys.

The video of the address when released on Monday the official YouTube channel of the ruling political party, Bharatiya Janata Party, collected over 950,000 dislikes against 245,000 likes.

Narendra Modi Mann Ki Baat most disliked video Indian users YouTube

The users, mostly university students vented about the examinations that were supposed to be postponed amid coronavirus but their apex court intervened and upheld the circular by universities announcing to promote students without exams.

Some of the comments on the official YouTube page where the radio address was later published are as follows:

Narendra Modi

The public, many of which claimed to have voted for Modi, said they regretted their choice and that in the time of multiple crises, all Modi’s address was about dog adoptions and how to make India a toy hub.

“Now I am regretting why my family voted for him in 2019,” commented a user, while another said that Modi should go back to the trade that suits him best, which was selling Chae (Tea).

Comments

comments

You might also like
International

Delivering super-cooled COVID-19 vaccine a daunting challenge

International

‘Follow me on LinkedIn,’ UK PM Johnson tells businesses

International

UK to ramp up return-to-workplace campaign after COVID-19 slump

International

Text books and face masks, Europe’s children return to school


ARY NEWS URDU