Indian PM Narendra Modi mocked over his cloud theory

NEW DELHI: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is being badly mocked after his ridiculous comments that he had given the Indian Air Force the green signal to proceed with airstrikes in Balakot on February 26 despite bad weather because “the clouds could actually help our planes escape the radars”.

Modi had made the much-derided remark in an interview to the Indian media.

He claimed to have used his “raw wisdom” to dispel the doubts of defence experts planning the mission.

However, as many experts have noted on social media, Modi’s observation has no scientific basis.

The Indian PM is badly being trolled on the social media platforms also over his remarks during the ongoing election days in the country.

Asaduddin Owaisi, an Indian Muslim leader, “Sir you are a brilliant expert, which tonic you drink”?

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah took a dig at the BJP for deleting a tweet about Modi’s claim.

“Looks like the tweet got lost in the clouds,” Abdullah tweeted. “Luckily there are screen shots floating around to help.”

Pakistani radar doesn’t penetrate clouds. This is an important piece of tactical information that will be critical when planning future air strikes. https://t.co/OBHwEJfGSW — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) May 11, 2019

Radar technology uses radio waves to detect objects that may be obscured by fog. So the clouds over region on Balakot would not have given Indian fighter jets any advantage.

