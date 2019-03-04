Narowal resident receives inflated gas bill of Rs 55,000

NAROWAL: A resident of Narowal’s Haji gate colony on Monday was shocked after receiving a monthly gas bill of Rs. 55,000 by the Sui Northern Gas Company (SNGC), ARY News reported.

Muhammad Jameel, who was slapped with an excessive gas bill, relayed that he had paid bill amounting Rs. 1,100, last month as compared to the current massive gas charges of Rs. 55,000.

I’m not only the one, who has received inflated bills, the SNGC has served the same to many others consumers in the area, the affected person said.

Jameel appealed Prime Minister Imran Khan to take notice of the matter.

It is pertinent to mention here that, several cases of excessive gas billing were reported last month, which had triggered country-wide protests.

On February 27, Prime Minister Imran Khan had ordered the authorities concerned to reimburse the amount charged from the gas consumers through inflated bills and act against those responsible.

The prime minister chaired a high level meeting here to discuss the issue of inflated gas bills wherein he was presented a preliminary inquiry report, reported the APP.

The prime minister was told that as per the initial inquiry, 30 percent of the gas consumers were sent inflated gas bills.

Besides ordering the reversal of additional amount charged from the consumers, the prime minister directed to continue the investigation to dig out all the facts.

