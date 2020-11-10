Gang-rape: Woman entrapped with Lahore job offer remained abducted for days

LAHORE: In yet another ghastly episode of gang-rape, a girl called in from Narowal for a job appointment was abducted and sexually assaulted by a group near the railway station, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Marking at least third in a day of the reported gang-rape incidents to have transpired, Naulakha Police have registered a case in which the victim lady remained kidnapped by the group that had summoned her for a job interview.

According to the police, the victim was kidnapped in quarters near railway by suspects Rehman and Talha who kept sexually assaulting her repeatedly before she escaped and reached out to local police.

In her statement to police, the victim said two men, Rehman and Talha, ensnared her for a job vacancy and took her to nearby quarters after she got off the train in Lahore. A man Naeem was already present in the quarters when she got here who pretended to interview her.

They later snatched my phone away and kept me in abduction for two straight days where I was made the target of repeated sexual abuse, the victim noted.

In an update by police, all three suspects in the case have been arrested and the case has been lodged for legal proceedings.

Earlier in the day, another similar incident was reported in Kahsmore where police confirmed a woman and her adolescent daughter were sexually assaulted by a gang after being called in on a job offer

According to the reports on the horrifying incident, victim woman was called in from Karachi for a job but when she reached there with her four-year-old daughter the alleged assaulters gang-raped both mother and daughter and left them there for dead.

