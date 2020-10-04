Star explodes 70 million light-years away from Earth; NASA captures video

A viral video shared by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), shows an exploding star captured by the Hubble Telescope.

NASA that often shares photographs or videos that go massively viral shared a 30-second clip on October 1, showing a star explosion in a galaxy far, far away – 70 million light-years away from Earth.

The video is so far viewed by over 3.5 lakh YouTubers.

“This video zooms into the barred spiral galaxy NGC 2525, located 70 million light-years away in the southern constellation Puppis. Roughly half the diameter of our Milky Way, it was discovered by British astronomer William Herschel in 1791 as a “spiral nebula.”

The sharpness of the image increases as we zoom into the Hubble view” reads the description of the video on YouTube.

The description adds that the Hubble telescope didn’t record the initial blast in January 2018, but took consecutive photos for nearly one year, that were later assembled into a time-lapse sequence.

The exploding star was as bright as 5 billion suns at its peak, said NASA.

Back in June, NASA shared a 10-year time-lapse of the Sun in a video titled “A Decade of Sun”.

The movie captures the Sun over a period of 10 years into 61 minutes, compiling one photo per hour. The video records the rise and fall in activity and notable events like transiting planets and eruptions.

