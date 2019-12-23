Naseem Shah gets emotional while remembering mother on record performance

KARACHI: Teenage fast-bowler Naseem Shah could not control his emotions as some tears drop by his cheeks, while remembering his recently-passed away mother.

He was addressing a presser in Karachi after the national cricket team got a convincing victory in the Karachi Test match played against Sri Lanka.

Shah, 16, lost his mother last month when he was with the team in Australia to play two Tests series. He has now become the youngest pacer to bag five-wicket haul in Test cricket.

Shah ended with bowling figures of 5/31 in the second innings.

As soon as he started his press briefing over his record-breaking performance, the star cricketer was overpowered by emotions on the discussion of his mother.

The fast bowler’s outstanding performance in the second inning of the second test match played against Sri Lanka also earned him his name on the honours board of the National Stadium Karachi.

Read More: ‘Clear message goes out, Pakistan is safe’ says Sri Lankan commentator

Pakistan defeated Sri Lanka by a convincing margin of 263 runs to seal the two-match series by 1-0 as the first match played at Rawalpindi ended in a draw after rain spoiled the match proceedings.

The victory against the Lankan side has also improved the position of the country on points table as it earned a third spot in the Test championship table.

Comments

comments