Veteran Bollywood actor and director Naseeruddin Shah has expressed displeasure over having to prove his Indian citizenship.

In an interview with The Wire, he talked about the ongoing protests in India against controversial citizenship laws, the rise of communalism and Bollywood’s top guns’ silence.

Shah asked why his passport, voter’s ID, driver’s licence and identity card weren’t enough proof of his citizenship.

“I don’t have a birth certificate. I cannot produce one. Does that mean we are all going to be excluded? I do not need any reassurances that Muslims don’t need to be worried. I am not worried. If living here (in India) for 70 years does not prove me to be an Indian, I don’t know what does. I am not afraid, I am not anxious, I am angry,” Shah said.

He also lauded India’s youth which has raised a strong voice against injustice. “Even in the film industry, the younger actors and directors have risen against this law,” he added.

The Ishqiya actor appreciated Deepika Padukone coming out in public to show solidarity with students although she had a lot to lose.

Naseeruddin Shah’s family were in the ranks of the Army and administrators in the Indian government at different times. He said that he never felt that being a Muslim was a handicap but now he is reminded of his identity all the time and it’s worrying.

On Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s treatment of students and intellectuals, he said that it’s not surprising because the premier has never been a student himself, he lacks empathy and compassion towards them.

