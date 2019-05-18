IO ordered to submit charge-sheet in Nashwa case on May 25

KARACHI: A local court on Saturday directed the investigation officer to submit a final charge-sheet in the Nashwa death case on May 25.

As the hearing of the case got underway, the judicial magistrate asked the investigation officer about progress thus far made with regard to a probe into the case.

At this, the IO sought more time to submit the charge-sheet. Subsequently, the magistrate adjourned the hearing until May 25 with direction for the IO to submit the challan on next hearing.

Darul Sehat Hospital owners Amir Chishti and Syed Ali Farhan as well other accused turned up before the court.

It is noteworthy that the Sindh High Court (SHC) had earlier granted interim bail to Darul Sehat Hospital owners, Amir Chishti and Syed Ali Farhan, in the case.

Both the accused approached the SHC after an additional district and sessions court dismissed their bail petition. A bench of the high court granted them bail against a surety bond of Rs50,000 each for ten days.

Chishti and Farhan had left the courtroom without being caught on April 7 after the judge dismissed their application seeking pre-arrest bail.

Nine-month-old Nishwa was allegedly given wrong medication at the Darul Sehat Hospital on April 7 that paralysed her and led to her death.

The hospital owners Chishti and Farhan along with six absconding and four detained staffers have been booked under Sections 302 (premeditated murder), 322 (manslaughter) 337 (Shajjah: causing hurt) and 34 (common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code on the complaint of the child’s father Qaiser Ali.

Comments

comments