Nasir Shah advises IG Kaleem Imam to go on leave

KARACHI: Sindh Minister for Information Nasir Hussain Shah on Saturday advised IG Sindh Police Kaleem Imam to go on leave amid stalemate between Sindh and the federal government on replacement of the police chief, ARY News reported.

“Sindh Inspector General is a senior officer, existing confusion will serve no good to anyone,” provincial minister said while talking to media.

IGP should go on leave for the sake of resolution of the issue, Nasir Shah was of the view.

A routine matter of transfer of the police chief is not being resolved because Sindh being governed by the People’s Party and not the PTI, provincial minister claimed.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on last Saturday penned yet another letter to Prime Minister Imran Khan to remove IG Sindh Kaleem Imam and pick one of the five names recommended by the provincial government for the slot of the top cop.

The chief minister said the federal cabinet’s Jan 28 decision to put the issue on hold is a violation of a 1993 agreement. He insisted that one of the five names floated for the post be chosen to replace the incumbent IG.

Earlier this week, provincial minister Saeed Ghani had accused the federal government of dragging its feet on appointment of a new police chief in the province saying the provincial government is in no mood to suggest another name for the slot of IG Sindh.

Speaking in ARY News morning show, he said the federal government did an about-turn over the issue as Prime Minister Khan in a meeting with Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah had finalised the name for the top police post.

Saeed Ghani lamented that the federal government didn’t want to replace the IGP Sindh despite the fact that a consensus was reached on two names.

