Nasir Hussain Shah advises people to stay at home to avoid trouble

KARACHI: Information Minister Sindh Nasir Hussain Shah has urged people to stay at their homes till 3:30pm today, to avoid trouble, ARY News reported on Friday.

Nasir Hussain Shah in his statement hoped that the people will comply the lockdown orders as social distancing is the need of the hour to beat coronavirus. The minister said ban on Friday congregational prayers at mosques was ‘painful’ decision.

“Strict measures are meant for public safety”, Nasir Hussain Shah said the provincial government is taking concrete measures to curb the outbreak of the deadly virus.

It may be noted that a full-fledged lockdown is enforced in Sindh today till 3:30pm.

The PPP’s Sindh government, yesterday, had announced a full-fledged lockdown to restrict the Friday congregations and had asked the people to offer prayer at home.

Karachi police chief Ghulam Nabhi Memon has advised people of the city to stay at their homes and avoid violating the lockdown, else strict action will be taken accordance with the law.

