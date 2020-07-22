‘Sindh govt approves tax cuts for promoting construction sector’

KARACHI: Sindh Information Minister Nasir Hussain Shah said on Wednesday that the provincial government has also taken steps to promote the construction sectors and the authorities will approve tax cuts to increase investment in the industry, ARY News reported.

Nasir Hussain Shah, while talking to journalists, said that Sindh government will provide all facilities to the construction industry, whereas, the provincial cabinet reduced the taxes and focused to start one-window operation for the small businesses.

He said that the government is willing to create more employment through its policies. Shah praised police forces and other law enforcement agencies for giving best performance. He clarified that his statement did not mean to claim for the elimination of crimes, however, the crime rate was significantly reduced across the province especially in the provincial capital Karachi since June.

The minister said that anti-state elements had lodged attacks on police, Rangers and sensitive instalments which were successfully foiled by the law enforcers.

He said that the inspector general (IG) Sindh gave a briefing over the law and order situation in the cabinet meeting. He also briefed about the Safe City project and told the cabinet regarding the installation of more CCTV cameras in the metropolis.

