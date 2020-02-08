Corruption only leads to pain, humiliation, says Nasir Jamshed’s wife

LONDON: Convicted felon, cricketer Nasir Jamshed’s aggrieved wife, Dr Samra Afzal took to Twitter on Saturday sharing her pain on the development as means to drive aspiring cricketers away from the menace of corruption, ARY News reported.

A Manchester Crown Court judge handed Jamshed a 17-month jail sentence for involvement in fixing a Feb 2018 Pakistan Super League (PSL) match in Dubai, Dr Samara Afzal wrote: “Today is the most difficult day of my life as Nasir starts his custodial sentence & I figure out what to tell my 4-year-old.

“I’ve felt the need to write this in the hope that others learn from Nasir’s mistakes & no one goes through the pain we have suffered in the last 3 years,” she wrote.

Today is the most difficult day of my life as Nasir starts his custodial sentence & I figure out what to tell my 4 year old.. I’ve felt the need to write this in the hope that others learn from Nasirs mistakes & no one goes through the pain we have suffered in the last 3 years. pic.twitter.com/fgkkMiglgz — Dr Samara Afzal (@SamaraAfzal) February 7, 2020

The lengthy note depicting the trials and tribulations the entire proceeding leading up to the conviction put the family through and how it brought nothing but ‘pain and humiliation’.

“I am a doctor, cricketers make more money than us, don’t get the need of indulging in corruption,” said jailed cricketers wife in the emotional piece.

The paragraph read: “Nasir could have a bright future had he worked hard and been committed to the sport that gave him so much but he took a short cut and lost everything: his career, status, respect and freedom. He would have got UK nationality and played country cricket and he threw his chance away.

“He would do anything to turn the clock back and not lose everything, especially his daughter who he’s very close to but it’s too late for him. I hope all cricketers look at his example as a deterrent against corruption,” she added.

The healthcare professional said that she understood the pressures of being breadwinners of their respective families that men in Pakistani households are levied with but nothing can justify corruption.

“Playing for your country is a privilege and not an entitlement which as we have seen can be taken at any time,” the note entailed.

“I hope and pray no other cricketer gets lured into to this temptation for money and no family has to bear the pain and humiliation we have endured and continue to do so.”

Jamshed was arrested with Yousef Anwar and Mohammed Ijaz last February in a National Crime Agency (NCA) probe. He had encouraged other players to fix a PSL game back in February 2018 by getting batters to avoid scoring runs on certain balls in return for a share of £30,000.

