Makeup artist Natasha Khalid opened up about motherhood on social media and told first-time moms to not be hard on themselves.

Taking to Instagram, she penned down a not for those struggling with getting back in shape after giving birth.

“I have always been in awe of those women I see that somehow seem to go back to being fit & look like they have it all together right after having a baby. Whilst I always wished them well I also realised the kind of pressure it put on all us women in general, as all of our journeys with our bodies are different and are not meant to be the same,” she wrote.

The grand daughter of legendary singer Madam Noor Jehan shares that she has received a lot of messages about how she lost weight and how she looks so put together post-pregnancy.

“And I want to tell all the women & mamas messaging me that I have not lost the baby weight , I have a mama belly & am softer all over, my focus right now is my breastfeeding and eating what I love & indulging. And that is OK.”

Natasha, who gave birth to her daughter in January, said she also feels that she is not doing enough: “Forever trying to set routines for her, bathe her, play with her, do it all in time while juggling work and relationships and I am not able to do that most days” but its okay.

She went onto say that having a baby may be one of the hardest things women do because “alongside the absolute joy is a loss of self , massive hormonal shifts, I am paranoid about protecting my baby all the time, I fight with my husband & mom most days and cry in the shower without fail every day. And that is OK.”

Sharing a picture of herself holding Noor in her hand on a Sunday with no makeup, donning her husband’s shirt and oil in her hair, she told mothers out there she doesn’t have it all together and is learning when it comes to parenting.

“To everyone who struggles , I feel you and send so much power & love to all mamas & women out there. We are absolutely powerful & incredible in every way , don’t let anyone make you feel any different,” the first-time mother concluded.

Comments

comments