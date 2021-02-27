Pakistani nation, armed forces stand united against any threat: FO

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office (FO) on Saturday said that the government, armed forces, and the nation stand united against any threat or misadventure, ARY News reported.

In a statement on the eve of “Surprise Day”, FO spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said that they will always act with an iron resolve to protect and preserve the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Pakistan.

“Today, the entire Pakistani nation remembers with great pride Pakistan’s befitting response to India’s irresponsible military misadventure two years ago,” he added.

The spokesperson said that on 26th of February 2019, India violated Pakistani airspace and conducted air strike inside Pakistan in complete violation of the United Nations Charter and international law. The valiant Pakistan armed forces swiftly responded and displayed exemplary professionalism.

On 27 February 2019, Pakistan Air Force shot down two Indian fighter jets and captured an Indian pilot, he said, adding that the whole world witnessed that Pakistan, once again, not only resolutely safeguarded its territorial sovereignty but also acted with tremendous restraint and responsibility.

Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said that the captured Indian pilot was returned as a gesture of peace.

“As this day is commemorated, we once again make clear to the world community that Pakistan remains committed to peaceful coexistence and resolution of the long outstanding Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the relevant UN Security Council resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people, he added.

