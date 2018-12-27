Nation remembers Benazir Bhutto on her 11th death anniversary

LARKANA: Eleventh death anniversary of first ever female prime minister of Pakistan Benazir Bhutto is being observed on Thursday (today), main ceremony will be held in Garhi Khuda Baksh Bhutto today.

She assassinated after addressing an electoral rally at Rawalpindi’s Liaquat Bagh on December 27, 2007.

A large number of party leaders and workers from all over the country have reached Garhi Khuda Baksh, ancestral village of Bhutto family, to attend the ceremony with regard to death anniversary of Benazir Bhutto.

Fool-proof security arrangements are in place on the occasion to avoid any untoward incident.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari and other party leaders have reached Larkana to attend the ceremony today.

Benazir was born on 21st June 1953 in Karachi to Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Nusrat Bhutto. She belonged to an influential political family which became a dynasty in Pakistan.

She left for the esteemed Harvard University at the age of 16 to pursue her higher education. After receiving her undergraduate degree at Harvard, she got enrolled in England’s Oxford University.

At the age of 35 years, Benazir Bhutto was elected the Prime Minister of Pakistan after Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) emerged victorious in the polls. She holds the honor to be the first woman Head of Government of any Muslim country.

Weeks before the general elections in the country in 2007, she was targeted in a gun and bomb attack when she was returning after addressing an election rally at Liaquat Bagh of Rawalpindi.

The attack, in which she was killed with scores of her party activists, jolted the political landscape of the country and triggered a frenzy of anarchy and arson attacks that was resulted in billions of rupees losses to the country.

Benazir Bhutto is considered one of the most dynamic figures in the world politics and her struggle for democracy was posthumously honored and acknowledged in the world.

