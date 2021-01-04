ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan revealed on Monday that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) recovered a whopping Rs389 billion in the last two years (2019-20) as against Rs104 billion recovered during 2008-2018.

He tweeted: “The following facts reveal how the nation benefits when state institutions are allowed to function independently without political interference. Total recoveries by NAB in 2019 & 2020 amount to Rs.389 bn in comparison to previous 10 yrs (2008-2018) recoveries of Rs.104 bn.”

Prime Minister Khan said, “These were 10 yrs of dark ages under corrupt rulers.” He disclosed that the Anti Corruption in Punjab recovered Rs206 billion in 27 months in comparison to only Rs3 billion in the past 10 years under “corrupt rulers”.

“These are clear indications of accountability working when institutions are independent,” the prime minister pointed out.

