Nation to celebrate Quaid’s 142nd birth anniversary tomorrow

KARACHI: The nation will celebrate 142nd birth anniversary of founder of the nation, Quaid-i-Azam tomorrow with renewed commitment to work hard for progress and prosperity of the country.

Tomorrow will be a public holiday and national flag will be hoisted atop all public and private buildings countrywide.

The day will dawn with Quran Khwani at the Quaid’s mausoleum in Karachi. A change of guards ceremony will also be held at Mazar-i-Quaid.

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail and Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah will visit the mazar to pay homage to great leader of the Sub-continent. The representatives of the three armed forces will also visit the Mazar to lay floral wreaths and offer Fateha.

In Lahore, several government departments, institutions besides political, social, academic and literary organizations have chalked out their plan to hold special ceremonies to mark Quaid e Azam’s birthday in a befitting manner. One such ceremony will be held at Aiwan e Karkunan Tahreek e Pakistan.

Strict measures have been taken to ensure foolproof security on occasion. In this connection, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed all police officers to ensure effective monitoring of security plan.

The main function in connection with the birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Jinnah will be held in Nishtar Hall Peshawar.

The Speaker will highlight the different aspects of the life and achievements of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. Quran khwani will also be held for the founder of Pakistan.

Different literary, social, and cultural organization will also arrange functions to mark the birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Similar functions will also be held in all districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to mark birth anniversary of the founder of the nation.

