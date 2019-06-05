Nation celebrates Eidul Fitr with religious fervour

KARACHI: Nation is celebrating Eidul Fitr with great zeal and religious fervour marking the end of the holy month of Ramazan – a month-long period of fasting today (Wednesday).

The day began with special prayers for peace, progress and prosperity of the country and welfare of the Muslim Ummah.

The faithful offered Eid prayers at Eidgahs, open places and mosques in all major cities and towns across the country.

Eid, which follows Ramazan, is an Arabic word for festivity or celebration while Fitr means “to break the fast” – “the feast of the breaking of the fast”. It marks the end of the fasting month and the start of Shawwal Al Mukarram.

President Dr Arif Alvi in his Eid message urged the nation to adopt fraternity and compassion in their ranks and work for the progress and prosperity of the country by rising above personal, regional and sectarian biases.

He said the festival of Eidul Fitr carries the essence of Islamic values and traditions and also symbolises the religious ethos.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said that one could enjoy the real festivities of Eid by showing compassion to and share pleasures with the deserving people.

He said the government has embarked upon the journey to put country on track of progress and prosperity, adding that the State of Madina had become a model in the human history that had won laurels for contributing to the human welfare.

The prime minister also prayed to Allah Almighty to make Pakistan a cradle of peace and prosperity for what every Pakistani was yearning.

