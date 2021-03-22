Nation celebrates Pakistan Day with patriotic zeal

ISLAMABAD: The nation is celebrating Pakistan Day today with renewed commitment to work hard for the progress and stability of the country.

The day marks the adoption of the historic Lahore Resolution this day in 1940 that provided a framework for the realization of the goal of a separate homeland for Muslims of South Asia.

The Day will dawn with a 31-gun salute in the federal capital and 21-gun salute in provincial capitals. It is a public holiday today.

Special prayers will be offered in mosques after Fajr prayers for the progress, prosperity and solidarity of the country.

In view of the third wave of Covid-19, all the events in connection with the day will be held ensuring compliance to SOPs.

The Pakistan Day parade has been rescheduled owing to bad weather in Islamabad.

According to the army’s public relations wing, the parade has been rescheduled due to rain forecast by the Pakistan Metrological Department in Islamabad for the next two days.

The parade will now be held on March 25 with zeal and zest, the ISPR said.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) also released the national song ‘Aik Qaum, Aik Manzil’ in connection with March 23 – Pakistan Day.

The song; Aik Qaum, Aik Manzil, highlights the very same ideology of unity, resilience and an indomitable resolve of Pakistanis, 81 years later.

The song has been sung by Ali Zafar and Aima Baig. Abid Hassan has written it while the composition is also by Ali Zafar.

