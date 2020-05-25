Nation celebrating second day of Eid-ul-Fitr

KARACHI: The second day of Eid ul Fitr is being celebrated across the country with religious zeal and fervor and in somber mood due to loss of precious lives in Friday’s Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane crash and overall context of Corona pandemic engulfing the world.

The relevant Government departments have asked people to observe the principal of social distancing in mind while celebrating Eid as pandemic of coronavirus is not over.

Security has been beefed up in different parts of the country including the federal capital to avoid any untoward incident on the auspicious occasion.

Read more: PM Khan urges nation to celebrate this Eid in a different manner

On May 24, Eid-ul-Fitr congregations were held at open places, mosques and Eidgahs in all major cities and towns while following strict SOPs of social distancing and other precautionary measures.

The Ulema in their sermons highlighted the significance and philosophy of Eid ul Fitr.

Special prayers were offered for the progress and prosperity of the country and welfare of the Muslim Ummah Prayers were also offered for early liberation of occupied Muslim territories including Kashmir and Palestine.

