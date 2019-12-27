Nation to know everything once Rana Sana’s trial begins: Shehryar Afridi

ISLAMABAD: State Minister for Narcotics Control Shehryar Afridi has pledged to take the Lahore High Court’s (LHC) decision of granting PML-N Punjab president Rana Sanaullah bail to the Supreme Court.

Speaking to Voice of America (VOA), he said it is the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) that arrested the PML-N leader and not him or Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said everything related to the case would unravel before the nation once the trial proceedings of the case start on Jan 4.

Also Read: Shehryar Afridi says Rana Sanaullah bailed but not acquitted by court

Rana Sana was released from camp jail yesterday after the Lahore High Court (LHC) granted him bail in the drug case .

The PML-N MNA was released after furnishing two surety bonds worth Rs1 million each as directed by the LHC bench that approved his bail plea via a short order on Dec 24.

Later, the LHC bench had issued a written verdict recording the reasons that compelled it to grant the PML-N leader bail after arrest.

It maintained that the trial court hearing the drug case against the accused had already granted bail to co-accused, which was not even challenged by the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) before the high court.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan in a statement on Dec 26 had said an appeal will be filed by the Anti-Narcotics Force in the Supreme Court against the verdict of the Lahore High Court for granting bail to Rana Sanaullah in drugs possession case.

