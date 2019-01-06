Nation observes fifth martyrdom anniversary of Aitzaz Hassan

ISLAMABAD: The fifth martyrdom anniversary of Aitzaz Hassan, who was martyred while preventing a suicide bomber from entering his school in Hangu in 2014, was observed on Sunday.

Born in Hangu, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in 1998, Aitzaz not only saved hundreds of his school fellows, teachers and staff but also won the hearts of people across the country.

On 7th January 20014, Hassan was outside his school gate when he confronted a suicide bomber who was attempting to blow their school. He lost his life but saved the lives of almost 2000 students.

He was hailed as a national hero for his actions and captured the hearts of people of Pakistan. He was conferred with the high civil award of Sitara-e-Shujaat (Star of Bravery) by the Government of Pakistan.

In a tweet message in connection with Aitzaz Hassan`s death anniversary today, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain said Aitzaz sacrificed his life but saved life of hundreds of students.

He said Pakistan Television will telecast a short film titled ‘Salute’ on Sunday night to honor the young hero.

Today is the Death Anniversary of Shaheed #AitzazHassan young boy sacrificed his life but saved 100s of students by preventy a suicide attack on a Hangu School, toNight PTV ll telecast a Film #Salute by Shahzad Rafique on this young boy, #ShaheedoonkoSalam — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) January 6, 2019

The film is directed by Shahzad Rafique, and pays tribute to the young man and those affected by the war on terrorism. It stars Ajab Gul and Saima in the lead roles.

The flick revolves around the true life of 17-year-old ninth grade student Aitzaz Hassan.

Director Shahzad Rafique said that it was emotionally challenging to make a biographical film on him and he would rather make a feature film.

”We had the responsibility of showing this journey its truest form and telling the world how our children are part of sacrifice for global peace,” he said.

He also said that they had aspired to shoot in tribal areas but were able to do due to the security situation and had rather chosen to shoot in Azad Kashmir.

In December 2015, they shot a film sequence in Lyari under the supervision of the Rangers. Later, they headed to Dubai to shoot some final scenes before the post-production was done by a studio in either Bangkok or United States.

