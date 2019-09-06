Entire nation is proud of its martyrs: FM Qureshi  

RAWALPINDI:Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday visited the residence of martyred Captain Junaid Irfan in Rawalpindi and paid tributes to the martyr for rendering his life for the security of the homeland, Radio Pakistan reported.

Speaking on the occasion, FM Qureshi said that the entire nation was proud of its martyrs who laid down their lives for a better future of the country.

He said, “The vibrant nations always remember their martyrs.” The foreign minister said that these were our personnel who registered unprecedented successes in the war on terrorism which others could not do despite in possession of modern technology.

Earlier in the day, President Dr. Arif Alvi along with First Lady Samina Alvi had visited the residence of Pakistan Armed Forces’, Martyr Captain Muhammad Al Husnain Nawaz.

Speaking on the occasion, the President had said, “The entire nation salutes the martyrs and their families for the sacrifices they have made for the safety and prosperity of the motherland.”

He had also said, “Our martyrs foiled nefarious designs of the enemy by sacrificing their lives and the entire nation is united and stands behind the Pak Army against the enemy.”

