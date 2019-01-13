NOWSHERA: Defence Minister Pervez Khattak has said that the nation will soon reap the harvest of welfare-oriented policies of the incumbent government.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of Intensive Care Unit and Cardiac Care Unit at a hospital in Nowshera, he said policies of Prime Minister Imran Khan will eradicate the social evils of corruption and kickback.

He said the opposition is making hue and cry by propagating worthless issues and the government is tirelessly working to steer the country out of the crises.

Khattak urged the opposition to respect the mandate given by the nation to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf to serve the country. Legislation has also been initiated to introduce reforms in the National Accountability Bureau and Federal Board of Revenue, he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and the defense minister have been tasked to hold talks with political parties.

Both the ministers will meet members of opposition parties to develop a consensus on the issue of an extension in the tenure of military courts as it required a two-thirds majority in both upper and lower houses of Parliament to get the bill passed.

The duo will then apprise Prime Minister Imran Khan about the progress on the matter, sources said.

