Nation remembers victims of 2005 deadly earthquake

MUZAFFARABAD: The 14th anniversary of victims of deadly earthquake of October 8, 2005, is being observed across Pakistan including Azad Jammu and Kashmir, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The 7.6 magnitude earthquake jolted Azad Kashmir and parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at 8:52 am on the morning of October 8, 2005. Muzaffarabad, the regional capital, was ground-zero in the catastrophic temblor. The city and the entire region to Balakot were left virtually unrecognizable when the earth stopped shaking leaving over 80,000 people dead and thousands injured.

Special prayers will be offered and candle vigil and sky lanterns lighting will be held at the end of the programs in the evening.

There is a public holiday in AJK today. One minute silence will be observed at all District Headquarters at 8.54 am.

Main Prayer Ceremony will be held at university ground Muzaffarabad. All stations of Azad Kashmir Radio will broadcast documentaries and discussions on the observance of the day.

Earlier this year in September, the strong earthquake of 5.8-magnitude brought disasters to different parts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK). The quake hit some urban and rural parts of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) including Muzaffarabad, Kotli and many other scattered places.

At least 40 people died and more than 500 injured as a result of an earthquake. Around 6,000 houses were destroyed completely, while 7100 cattle farms have been damaged in the quake.

