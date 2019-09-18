Pakistani nation stands firm with Kashmiri brethren: Sadiq Sanjrani

ISLAMABAD: Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani will continue exposing Indian atrocities in Indian Occupied Kashmir (Iok), ARY News reported on Wednesday.

“Pakistan will always stand by their Kashmiri brethren for protection of their rights,” said Sanjrani while addressing the National Parliamentarians Conference on Kashmir in Islamabad.

He said that IoK is facing the worst humanitarian crisis as strict curfew and communication blackout has entered 45th day in the held valley.

The aim of this conference is to stress the international community to ensure that humanitarian aid reaches the Kashmiri people in the occupied valley.

The Chairman Senate said that Pakistan will continue to expose Indian tyranny and genocide in occupied Kashmir.

Sadiq Sanjrani expressed the confidence that the national and provincial leadership at the conference will come up with a strategy to effectively highlight the plight of Kashmiri people at different levels.

Speaking on the occasion, Azad Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider said India has hegemonic designs in the region and Pakistan is the only obstacle in its way.

The AJK Prime Minister said that Pakistan stands on high moral ground as it has always accepted the right of self-determination of Kashmiri people. He said the Pakistani nation has been supporting the Kashmir cause for the last seven decades.

The AJK Prime Minister said the Kashmiri people will fight till the end to secure their rights. He said we have full confidence on the armed forces of Pakistan and the Pakistani nation stand by their forces.

Speaking on the occasion, Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal said the people of Balochistan are also holding rallies and gatherings to express their support with the oppressed Kashmiri brethren.

Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami Siraj-ul-Haq paid tributes to the sacrifices being rendered by Kashmiri people for their right to self-determination. He said the Kashmiri people are standing firm against all sorts of Indian tyranny and oppression.

