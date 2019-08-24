Entire nation stands by Pak army over Kashmir issue: CM Mahmood Khan

SWABI: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Saturday said that the entire nation stood by the Pakistan armed forces over the Occupied Kashmir issue, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Addressing the foundation stone laying ceremony of Attla Dam in Swabi, the CM Mahmood Khan reiterated Pakistan’s full support for the right of Kashmiri people to self-determination.

He said that the Attla Dam would be completed at a cost of Rs1.5 billion rupees in two years.

The Chief Minister also announced the establishment of a hospital, a college and two girls higher secondary schools in Gadoon, Swabi.

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser and Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman were also present on the occasion.

Earlier in the day, Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser inaugurated the Utla Dam in Gadoon area of district Swabi that would be completed in two years with a cost of Rs1577 million.

Speaking on this occasion, the Speaker said that about 86 villages will benefit from the dam and they will get clean drinking water after its completion.

