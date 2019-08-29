Nation to observe Kashmir Solidarity Hour tomorrow

The whole nation will observe Kashmir Hour tomorrow to express solidarity with the oppressed people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Radio Pakistan reported.

According to details, the Kashmir Solidarity Hour will commence from 12:00 to 12:30 hours, in which sirens will sound all across the country and national anthem of Pakistan followed by national anthem of Azad Jammu and Kashmir will be played.

During national anthems, all the people and vehicles will come to a standstill.

The Prime Minister and Chief Ministers along with all the parliamentarians will lead the nation by coming in front of their respective Secretariats and office buildings whereas the masses will remain out of their offices, houses, markets and malls, and gather in the nearby streets all over the country.

After Jumma prayers, special prayers for the people of Kashmir would be offered.

Besides, public rallies joined by all segments of society will also be taken out across the country.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, during his televised address, had given a call to express solidarity with the people of Occupied Kashmir, who are bracing the worst kind of Indian atrocities and oppression.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan says Modi is destroying world’s peace through committing the genocide of the innocent people of Occupied Kashmir.

Addressing a ceremony yesterday (Wednesday), she said the Indian Prime Minister has promoted hatred in the region by committing injustices and atrocities on the Kashmiri people.

