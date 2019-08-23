Entire nation united over Kashmir issue: Chaudhry Sarwar

LAHORE: Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said that the entire nation stood united for the Kashmir cause, ARY News reported on Friday.

During different meetings at the Governor’s House on Friday, he said unity among the nation was need of the hour as Pakistan faced many challenges due to Indian war hysteria, adding, some of the opposition parties were playing politics in order to save their skin and it was a disservice to the Kashmir cause.

He advised the opposition to be rational rather than being emotional.

Provincial Minister Energy Doctor Akhtar Malik, Provincial Minister Minority Affairs Ijaz Alam, State Minister Housing Shabeer Ali, Special Adviser CM Punjab Aoun Ch, MNA Ghulam Bibi Bharwana, MPAs Javed Akhtar, Wasif Mazhar, Khayal Ahmed Castro, Lateef Nazr, Naeem Ibrahim and MPA Saleem Akhtar including other MPAs across Punjab and Public delegations called on Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar.

Earlier today, the New York Times has exposed Indian brutalities in Occupied Kashmir as a report published in the international newspaper has reported that Indian troops have arrested more than 2000 people in IoK with no recourse since the abrogation of the Article 370.

The US newspaper contradicting the Indian claim in the occupied valley has reported that at least 2,000 Kashmiris — including business leaders, human rights defenders, elected representatives, teachers, and students as young as 14 — were rounded up by the Indian forces in the days right before and right after the Indian government unilaterally stripped away Kashmir’s autonomy.

