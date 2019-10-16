Whole nation stands firm united on Kashmir issue: Sirajul Haq

ISLAMABAD: Ameer-e-Jamaat Islami (JI) Sirajul Haq has said that the whole Pakistani nation stands firm united on Kashmir issue and every Pakistani fully supports the Kashmir freedom movement.

He was addressing a Kashmir Bachao March in Islamabad, here today.

Haq said India, under Narendra Modi, is carrying out worst rights violations in occupied Kashmir, which is clear violation of the UN resolutions, which ensure their right to self-determination.

He said Modi will not succeed in his nefarious designs to silence Kashmiris’ voice.

The JI chief said that Indian illegal and unilateral action on 5th of August is also a threat for Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and other regional countries.

Earlier in the day, Indian troops in their fresh acts of state terrorism had martyred three Kashmiri youth in Islamabad district of the held valley.

The youth were killed in a fake encounter by the troops during a cordon and search operations at the Pazalpora area of the district, as per Kashmir Media Service.

The people of occupied Kashmir are facing an acute shortage of basic items of daily use including food and medicines due to continuous military siege.