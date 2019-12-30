National Accountability Bureau’s 2019 performance in review

RAWALPINDI: The year 2019 is coming to a close and the national accountability bureau has been the pre-eminent accountability enabler for the country dealing with historic cases and making unprecedented strides, ARY News reported on Monday.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) dealt with corruption cases ranging from housing societies owned by the who’s who of the political and bureaucratic arena along with tackling cases pertaining to Mega Money Laundering against the former President of the country and 36 others.

In addition to this, NAB also dealt with inquiries and cases of former Prime Minister’s, Ministers and former Chairmen of the very institute.

A total of 67 well-known personalities had to contend with the bureau in the year 2019, the list includes Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, former minister for finance Miftah Ismail, former minister for interior Ahsan Iqbal and member provincial assembly Faryal Talpur.

32 cases of embezzlement were undertaken by NAB and then tried in accountability courts.

The year culminated in the completion of 162 corruption inquiries along with 39 investigations.

Massive wealth was recovered through the efforts of the national accountability bureau, the Mega Money Laundering case has thus far churned out 13 billion rupees as recovery whereas the infamous ‘Mudaraba Scandal’ saw the criminals being awarded 14 years worth of jail time each along with 2 billion rupees of monetary recovery.

Along with this, the anti-graft watchdog worked in collusion with British law enforcement agencies conducted operation inside and outside the confines of each country, awareness campaigns against corruption and lectures regarding the malpractice were also delivered periodically in various educational campuses.

