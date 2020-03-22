ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Media and Broadcasting, Firdous Ashiq Awan on Sunday informed that the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan will address the nation regarding the deadly coronavirus pandemic, ARY News reported.

SAPM Awan said that the premier will hold an important national address and apprise the countrymen of decisions being made in this regard.

Sindh government has decided to enforce complete lockdown in the province as Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah will make an important announcement today over the coronavirus outbreak.

CM Murad chaired the 24th session of task force meeting in Karachi in which it was decided to impose a provincewide lockdown after the number of COVID-19 climb to 357 in Sindh.

According to sources, CM Murad will make an important announcement regarding lockdown this evening. Murad Ali Shah said that shops dealing in medicine, vegetables and general stores will remain open during the period.

