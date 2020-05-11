National Assembly meets today to discuss coronavirus response

ISLAMABAD: A session of the National Assembly will be held today (Monday) to discuss the measures taken by the federal and provincial governments in fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

As per details, the session will be chaired by the Deputy Speaker NA, Qasim Suri to discuss the response against the coronavirus for two hours. Legislators from treasury and the opposition will participate in the debate on situation arising after the outbreak of coronavirus.

The coronavirus tests have been declared mandatory for the lawmakers attending the session of the assembly, whereas tests of the media persons, covering the session will be carried out in the dispensary of the parliament house.

It merits mentioning here that two members of the lower house of Parliament had been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus.

Read More: Fed govt plans to change law pertaining to NFC award: Shibli Faraz

Sources relayed Syed Mahmood Shah and Gul Zafar Khan – a PTI MNA from Bajaur – had tested positive for the infection that has thus far infected about 29,500 people and killed hundreds across the country.

Swabs of the affected lawmakers and others were taken by a special team of the National Institute of Health on May 8.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan, Minister for National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam, Senators Raja Zafarul Haq, Mushahid Hussain Syed, Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, Saleem Zia, Abdul Qayum and others tested negative.

Comments

comments