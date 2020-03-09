NA adopts resolution condemning anti-Muslim riots in India

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly on Monday unanimously adopted a resolution against state-sponsored massacre of Muslims in India that also saw killings of children and women, ARY NEWS reported.

It is pertinent to mention here that the death toll in ongoing protests against the citizenship amendment law (CAA) in Indian capital Delhi has jumped to 44 with more than 300 people have been injured.

Critics believe the law is biased against Muslims and undermines the country’s secular constitution.

The resolution was tabled in the lower house of the Parliament by Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan.

The resolution said that the violence against Muslims in the neighbouring country saw the brutal killings of women and children.

“The United Nations (UN) and Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) shall take notice of these brutalities,” it said adding that the entire house condemns the anti-Muslim riots in India.

It also urged the UN Security Council to exert pressure on India aimed at stopping violence against a religious entity.

On March 06, Prime Minister Imran Khan thanked Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Khamenei for speaking against the oppression and massacre of Muslims in India and occupied Kashmir by the Hindu supremacist Modi regime.

Expressing his disappointment over the silence of the majority of Muslim countries over the ongoing state-sponsored anti-Muslim riots in New Delhi, PM Imran Khan, in his tweets, said that sadly, few leaders from the Muslim world are speaking out and condemning the genocide of the Muslims in India.

He maintained that more voices are being raised in the West condemning the Hindu Supremacist Modi regime’s massacre of Muslims in India Kashmiris in occupied Kashmir.

