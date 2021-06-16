PM Imran Khan wants NA speaker Asad Qaiser to ‘act as per law’ over assembly rumpus

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser to act as per law and constitution in a matter relating to rumpus during the National Assembly session on Tuesday, ARY NEWS reported on Wednesday.

The speaker during the meeting with the prime minister briefed him on the happenings during the National Assembly session that saw hand fists between the lawmakers, hurling of the budget books and use of foul language during the speech of Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif.

Asad Qaiser informed the premier that lawmakers from both- opposition and treasury- were involved in the rumpus and said that he would take an across-the-board action against lawmakers irrespective of their affiliations.

“The footage of the session has been reviewed in the presence of deputy speaker and secretary of the assembly,” he said.

Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed his grief over the rumpus during the National Assembly session and according to sources directed him to act on the matter as per the law and constitution.

Read More: Lawmakers involved in NA rumpus may face entry ban

It is pertinent to mention here that the Lower House of the Parliament descended into chaos on Tuesday after the treasury and opposition members come to blows during Leader of the Opposition Shehbaz Sharif’s speech.

As soon as the PML-N president had started speech during post-budget 2021-22 NA session, the government and opposition lawmakers came face-to-face.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister Ali Nawaz Awan and PML-N MNA Rohail Asgar had exchanged heated words during the NA session.

