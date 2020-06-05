ISLAMABAD: Sessions of Senate and National Assembly (NA) will be held today (Friday) ARY News reported.

Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani and Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser at a meeting at the parliament house in Islamabad reviewed arrangements made for the sessions of the two houses.

Senate session will begin at ten am while the National Assembly will meet at four pm.

Fumigation has been carried in the parliament house for the safety of the lawmakers and staff. The 13-point agenda for the Senate session has been released.

Bill related to increase in the salaries and perks and privileges of the members would be presented before the house today.

The bill would be presented by PTI leader Babar Awan, while reports of various standing committees of the upper house of country, would also be presented.

Meanwhile, the number of Parliament House staffers affected by the coronavirus has gone up to 16 after 11 more employees tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to details, 77 samples of COVID-19 were taken, of which 16 came out positive. The NA secretariat has decided to conduct more tests of Parliament House employees.

